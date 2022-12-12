Wind before rain, not vice versa, may have saved local almond trees last weekend

Wind doesn't necessarily harm almond trees. Neither does rain. But put them together in the wrong sequence, and look out!
Local growers were counting their blessings Monday after escaping the weekend with little or no damage to their orchards during weather conditions that, in years past, have toppled almond trees with shallow root systems.
What exactly went right is hard to say, and not everyone is in agreement on the matter. But it could be that the worst of the wind came before the worst of the rain — and that things might look worse if the order had been reversed.
Another aspect of the timing could have added to the good fortune: At this time of year, there just isn't much leaf canopy to catch wind.
"Most of the trees have lost all or most of their leaves by this time, so that would lessen wind resistance and, thus, the likelihood that the trees would be blown over as well," Kern County Agricultural Commissioner Glenn Fankhauser said by email, adding that he had not received any calls by about noon Monday regarding downed trees due to wind and rain.
Indeed, several people working in the local almond industry said that, although some aging or rotting trees likely did come down, there was not the kind of widespread damage seen locally as recently as 2019, when a mid-January storm took out an undetermined number of trees. Experience shows it's those on the perimeter of orchards where gusts generally hit hardest.
Tree-remover Hank Gorman said some trees were lost this weekend "but we didn't have enough rain" to cause more substantial damage. He said springtime is when such storms usually cause greater harm because almond trees have more leaves at that time of year.
On the contrary, Arvin-area grower Andy Stenderup, who reported seeing no fallen trees Monday, said he thought light rain was the main factor. He suggested the weekend's saving grace was, instead, that there was not enough wind to cause a bigger problem.
"It did not appear to be as much velocity of wind," he said. "Sometimes the wind velocity knocks a lot of trees down, but it did not this time."
Another possibility was that the weather simply arrived in the preferred order.
Meteorologist Jim Bagnall at the National Weather Service offices in Hanford said the weekend's strongest wind — a gust that arrived sometime between Saturday afternoon and early Sunday morning, measuring 36 miles per hour at Meadows Field Airport north of Bakersfield — came in "kind of ahead of" the rain.
The most significant precipitation came Sunday, where the rain measured two-tenths of an inch that day.
"Looks like there was little rain before the wind picked up," Bagnall said, noting the strongest wind Sunday measured 29 mph. He predicted the rest of this week would be cold but dry, with nothing in the outlook with the kind of hard freeze that can cause damage to local citrus.
If there was a significant amount of storm damage, that could end up lifting the lackluster almond prices that have been linked to recent reports of growers uprooting their orchards amid a lingering oversupply of the nut.
Senior Analyst and Vice President David Magaña at RaboResearch Food & Agribusiness said by email Monday he had no easy way of assessing at this point whether orchards were damaged by the weekend weather. "We will see," he added.
"If the almond market price reacts to this, that would mean the impact was sizable," he wrote. "I have a sense that this is unlikely, though."
A spokesman for the Almond Board of California said the group's network of growers offered no reports of downed trees.
"Our folks say, in any storm with a lot of rain and wind, there might be some trees down," spokesman Rick Kushman said by email. "Any damage is usually orchard by orchard."
"They said they think this is pretty normal," he added, "but it's the first big storm of the season."