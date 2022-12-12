 Skip to main content
Wind before rain, not vice versa, may have saved local almond trees last weekend

Wind doesn't necessarily harm almond trees. Neither does rain. But put them together in the wrong sequence, and look out!

Local growers were counting their blessings Monday after escaping the weekend with little or no damage to their orchards during weather conditions that, in years past, have toppled almond trees with shallow root systems.

