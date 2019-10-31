There’s no question. Wednesday’s dust storm in Bakersfield was awful. And unhealthy.
Airborne dust was at “emergency-level particulate matter concentrations” for several hours, the valley air district said, using verbiage the pollution control agency had never used before.
“We wanted to be consistent with the extreme nature of this event,” said Jon Klassen. “This was new for us.”
Wind events are not uncommon in the southern San Joaquin Valley, but what made Wednesday’s dust storm different, Klassen said, was that it went on for hours. And hours.
“The wind picked up at just after midnight Wednesday,” he said. “Usually it lasts three to four hours.” What was unique about Wednesday’s dust storm was “the length of time the wind was screaming down into the valley.”
It was still blowing Wednesday night.
How bad did the air quality get in Bakersfield?
Microscopic particles known as PM2.5 increased from an hourly concentration of about 16 micrograms per cubic meter at 1 a.m. to 74 micrograms per cubic meter by 8 a.m. The EPA’s hourly standard is 12.
Concentrations of the less dangerous PM10 — common dust — skyrocketed to hourly levels between 800 and 900 micrograms per cubic meter, as much as five times the national standard.
Wind-blown dust can create unhealthy concentrations of particulate matter, which can trigger asthma attacks and exacerbate other respiratory diseases.
Michelle Willow, a spokeswoman for Dignity Health’s Central California Service Area, said emergency department directors at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Downtown have not seen an increase in patients presenting with respiratory illnesses since Wednesday’s dust storm.
However, Mercy Hospital Southwest on Thursday reported an increase in patients with breathing problems.
“That said, each of our hospitals could start to see an increase in the coming days and weeks of people with respiratory issues or valley fever,” Willow said.
“One of our ED physicians noted that even though the winds have subsided and there’s not as much dust in the air, it’s important for people to limit their time outside and keep their windows closed until our air quality improves.”
Adventist Health Bakersfield and Kern Medical reported no increases in respiratory complaints for both Wednesday and Thursday.
Although we don’t have information that indicates whether yesterday’s wind event caused an increase in valley fever cases, we do have concerns about the impacts windy days have on our risk of acquiring valley fever.
Michelle Corson, a spokeswoman for the Kern County Department of Public Health, said the department has recently partnered with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the California Department of Public Health on a year-long research project to explore the connection between windblown dust and valley fever.
Researchers “have filters placed throughout Kern County to measure the amount of valley fever spores caught in the filters, and whether windy days increase the amount of spores that become airborne,” Corson said. “Do climactic events impact our risk of valley fever? This is what we hope to learn through this study.”
