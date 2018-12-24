Strong, gusty winds are in the forecast for the Kern County mountains and desert beginning Monday evening and lasting into Tuesday evening, according to the National Weather Service.
Wind gusts of 55 mph may occur through and right below the mountain passes and a wind advisory has been issued. Those powerful winds are expected to make driving through the passes difficult through this evening and into tomorrow evening, according to the National Weather Service.
In Bakersfield, showers are likely tonight and possibly even a thunderstorm could hit the area as a winter storm arrives, according to the forecast. The area could receive rainfall between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, and on Christmas Day precipitation is again likely, with new amounts totaling less than a tenth of an inch.
Tuesday evening is expect to be mostly cloudy with a low around 44 degrees.
For those traveling into areas that could experience snowfall, Caltrans is advising to check road and weather updates before leaving and make sure vehicles are outfitted for winter traveling conditions. Check tires, carry chains and make sure the vehicle is in good operating condition before hitting the road.
Caltrans also recommends taking along food, water, blankets and extra clothing in case of delays.
Also, fill the gas tank up before leaving and allow enough time to reach your destination, especially if there are storms or icy roads.
