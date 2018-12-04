A wind advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. for the I-5 corridor though the Grapevine, according to the U.S. National Weather Service in Hanford.
Winds south to southeast will travel 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 50 mph.
Driving may be difficult for high profile vehicles. Travel with extra caution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.