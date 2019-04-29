A wind advisory is in effect for parts of Kern County today from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in Hanford.
Winds are expected west to northwest at 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts near 50 miles per hour, according to the weather service.
The advisory is for parts of Kern County mountains and deserts and will impact Highway 14, U.S. Highway 395, Highway 58 below the Tehachapi pass, and Highway 178 below Walker Pass. The advisory also includes the town of Inyokern, according to the weather service.
