A wind advisory is in effect from 3 p.m. Thursday to 9 p.m. Friday for the Kern County Mountains, according to the National Weather Service in Hanford.
Winds are expected at 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up to 55 miles per hour, according to the weather service.
Driving will be difficult for high profile vehicles with a high possibility of local power outages, according to the weather service.
