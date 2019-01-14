A wind advisory is in effect until noon according to the U.S. National Weather Service in Hanford.
Winds are expected to be 15-25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, according to the weather service.
Strong winds may blow down trees, limbs and power lines, according to the Weather Service.
