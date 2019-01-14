Bakersfield, CA (93308)

Today

Windy with a steady light rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High 59F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 50F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.