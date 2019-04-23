Houchin Community Blood Bank will give Bakersfield residents a chance to win tickets to the sold-out opening night of "Avengers: Endgame" this Thursday.
Residents can win tickets by dressing up as their favorite superhero and perhaps actually save a life by participating in the Superhero Blood Drive, according to Houchin. Donors will also have a chance to win Avengers-themed prizes.
The blood drive will take place at both Houchin donor centers, 11515 Bolthouse Drive and 5901 Truxtun Ave. from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
To make an appointment call 661-323-4242 or visit HCBB.com.
