Want to win free fuel for a year? If the answer is yes then make sure to reserve a St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway ticket by Friday.
Bakersfield residents who reserve a St. Jude Dream Home ticket will be entered into a special 'Early Bird Prize' drawing, courtesy of Greg's Petroleum Service, according to a news release.
Limited number of $100 tickets are still available for the dream home, which is built by John Balfanz Homes and valued at an estimated $300,000. Tickets can be reserved by visiting dreamhome.org, calling 800-385-9134, or by visiting any Kern Schools Federal Credit Union branch, according to the release.
Winners of the house and other prizes will be announced on April 23 on KBAK Eyewitness News, according to the release.
