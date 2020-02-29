Kern County has been identified as a key component to the state’s goal of carbon neutrality by 2045, and the Board of Supervisors have taken a small step toward making that goal a reality.
This week, supervisors voted to add carbon management industries to the county’s economic development program, Advance Kern, which offers incentives to certain industries county leaders hope to foster.
The vote came after a presentation by Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, which recently completed a study that found current strategies and technologies could help siphon 125 million tons of carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere per year, a necessary task for the state to become carbon neutral.
Kern County, the study argues, could be a major beneficiary of carbon sequestration efforts.
“This, I call the no-kidding, this is actually how you do it, no miracles, path to carbon neutrality, which not coincidentally has enormous opportunities for the southern San Joaquin valley,” Steven Bohlen, a program manager at Lawrence Livermore told supervisors on Tuesday. “I gave a talk at the energy summit here in the fall, and the title of my talk was ‘Where Is the Next Valley of Innovation in California,’ and I made a case that it’s right here.”
The study calls for 17 million tons of carbon dioxide to be taken out of the air, through a method known as direct air capture, and stored underground. Kern County’s vast network of underground oil formations are ideal for storing C02, according to Lawrence Livermore, introducing the possibility that after a hundred years of taking substances out of the ground, Kern County could be in for another hundred years of putting substances back in.
“We already know that nature has stored petroleum for millions of years, and putting CO2 in there – which is much like petroleum – it’ll stay there for millions of years as well,” Bohlen said.
He said the south San Joaquin Valley had the capacity to store C02 for 100 years, and that Kern County’s existing green energy grid could be used to power the carbon capture devices.
While cautiously supportive, supervisors expressed skepticism over the promise of new jobs and economic vitality promised in the presentation.
“I do see opportunities for jobs, for investment, for profit, so I think this is a big opportunity for us here in Kern County,” said Supervisor Zack Scrivner. “I just hope at the same time we don’t see our precious and very necessary oil and gas industry continue to be attacked. We need to work together and I think this is the opportunity to do this.”
Supervisor Mick Gleason said he wanted to see more “meat on the bone” in order to see where the plan would lead the county.
“I don’t believe that the government can come in and cap any one industry in an effort to create a just transition, because that has always failed in the past,” he said.
With this week's vote, the county will move forward with prioritizing carbon management, along with other targeted industries like transportation and logistics. County Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop said the county would do so without leaving oil and agriculture behind.
“We will continue to strongly support our two major industries, oil and ag, and we will create thousands of new jobs in sectors other than oil and agricultural production over the next five to 10 years,” he wrote in an email.
Whether or not the county can successfully help introduce carbon sequestration into the local economy may determine Kern’s economic future. Alsop expressed hope that politicians in Sacramento would aid the county in bringing in new businesses.
But Supervisor David Couch may have summed up many people in Kern County’s opinion of Sacramento when he spoke to Bohlen Tuesday.
“The message we would love for you to send (to Sacramento) is sort ‘leave us alone,” he said. “And not because we’re doing something wrong, but, I think, because we’re doing something right.”
