Will Cinnamon's prediction bear any weight? CALM's uncanny black bear makes Super Bowl pick

If you’re wondering which team will take home the trophy at the Super Bowl on Sunday, look no further — Cinnamon the black bear has decided.
In an annual event Thursday at the California Living Museum, Cinnamon (better known as “Cid”) had a choice between two piñatas, each filled with popcorn, honey and berries, labeled for the two football teams that will face off Sunday.
After a bit of hesitancy from Cid, he finally sank his teeth first into the treat bearing the Kansas City Chiefs logo. If he’s right, then the Philadelphia Eagles will not have the sweet taste of victory Sunday in Glendale, Ariz.
If the selection seems arbitrary, consider a news release Monday from the Kern County Superintendent of Schools. It said Cid has averaged an 85 percent accuracy rate over the years.
Above all, Lana Fain, the zoo director at CALM, hopes the community event is both fun and educational for guests.
“It’s a fun thing to do for the big game and everything, and it’s a real cute way to do it,” Fain said Thursday. “But we want to show and we want to educate our guests that enrichment is a vital part of zoo life.”