Will Cinnamon's prediction bear any weight? CALM's uncanny black bear makes Super Bowl pick

If you’re wondering which team will take home the trophy at the Super Bowl on Sunday, look no further — Cinnamon the black bear has decided.

In an annual event Thursday at the California Living Museum, Cinnamon (better known as “Cid”) had a choice between two piñatas, each filled with popcorn, honey and berries, labeled for the two football teams that will face off Sunday.

