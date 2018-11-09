Amestoy’s on the Hill in east Bakersfield is one of those gnarly old saloons locals love for its history — and for its homeliness.
But the 70-year-old watering hole has been struggling to survive in a neighborhood that is likewise struggling.
So when proprietor and barkeep Mike Miller revealed last week that he will close Amestoy’s, the news not only disappointed longtime supporters, it raised questions about the fate of its weatherbeaten but vintage neon sign that hangs over the bar's entrance.
"I offered it to the Kern County Museum," Miller told The Californian. "They said they would only take it if I pay the cost to get it to them."
That's correct, said museum CEO Mike McCoy.
"The neon signs are a popular addition to the museum," McCoy said in an email. "However, they are not cheap to take down from their old location and then they have to be restored and re-installed. We have five or six signs in storage that we have not installed yet due to cost prohibitions."
Miller offered the still-glowing neon to the museum because he believes the sign is of historical interest. "I'd like to see it stay in Bakersfield," he said.
But Miller is not interested in paying to donate the sign.
"I said no because a lot of people would buy it," he said.
Maybe there's a way to make both happy. A fundraiser, perhaps, to pay the cost of moving the sign? Or a new use for the still-cool neon?
Check back later as this story develops throughout the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.