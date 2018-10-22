When the name of former U.S. Army Spec. James E. Williams, of Bakersfield, was added to California's Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Sacramento earlier this month, the news caught the eye of Bakersfield resident Ginny Petersen.
Williams hadn't died from wounds he suffered on the battlefield. He died 50 years after his tour of duty in Vietnam at age 71 from an illness believed to be connected to the infamous jungle defoliant Agent Orange.
In a tearful phone call, Petersen said her own brother Michael Salleng, another veteran of 'Nam, died last February at age 69. His death, she said, was also connected to Agent Orange.
"When I think of Mike, I'm still sad," Petersen said. "He protected me. I did my damnedest to protect him."
There should be a memorial, she said, for those who suffered from Agent Orange exposure. They may not have died in conventional combat, but many fought another kind of battle for years, battles against Parkinson's disease, cancer, type 2 diabetes, Hodgkin's disease, heart disease and other illnesses.
Millions of gallons of Agent Orange and similar defoliants were sprayed in Southeast Asia during the war. And the U.S. Veterans Administration, after years of resistance, has acknowledged a link between exposure to Agent Orange and some cancers. But the agency argues that there isn't enough evidence to include dozens of other diseases not on the list of service-related illnesses.
Built 30 years ago, the California Vietnam Veterans Memorial in California's capital includes the names of more than 5,600 Californians. Most of those names were inscribed into the memorial when it was first built in 1988.
Since then, 52 names have been added. However the California Department of Veterans Affairs didn't respond to phone messages Monday, and was apparently unable to say Tuesday how many of the 52 are related to Agent Orange exposure.
Current California law authorizes the adding of names of individuals who were inadvertently left off of the memorial, or who later died as a result of illness or injuries that can reasonably be assumed to have resulted from military service in the Vietnam War. These may include Agent Orange-related illnesses and veterans who took their own life after suffering from post-traumatic stress.
But some veterans advocates say there are large numbers of veterans who may have been exposed to Agent Orange, and that their addition to the wall next to the names of those killed in battle may not be appropriate.
Could this latest recognition of James Williams open a huge can of worms, asked Dick Taylor, a U.S. Marine veteran who recently retired as director of the Kern County Veteran Services Department.
"There are so many factors that play a part of this," Taylor said, "including cause of death listed on the death certificate, whether or not the vet was service-connected rated by the VA prior to death, and just the complications of family emotions trumping science in the process."
"There are potentially tens of thousands who were exposed to Agent Orange," he said. "Their families are going to see Jim Williams and wonder 'why not our son, husband, dad, grandad?'"
David Jackson is a two-tour combat veteran of Vietnam, who later in life served as national adjutant for the Military Order of the Purple Heart, a veteran organization comprised solely of combat-wounded warriors from all conflicts.
Jackson was exposed to Agent Orange during the war, and has suffered from its effects. And while he has great empathy for family members who want to see their loved ones honored, he doesn't think placing the names of Agent Orange-exposed veterans alongside those killed in combat is the right way to go.
"I would have a real issue with my name being etched into the wall with those guys who didn't come back," he said. "I'm going on my 70th birthday, I've lived my life."
A 20-year-old killed in Vietnam never had the chance to live his life, to reach his full potential.
"I would not want to be on a wall with Vietnam KIA," he said. "I don't deserve that."
The Vietnam War memorial wall in the nation's capital doesn't include names of veterans who died of other war-related causes, such as Agent Orange or suicide linked to post-traumatic stress disorder.
But Kathleen Bramblett, a longtime friend of Jim Williams, said she was glad to see his name inscribed in California's memorial.
"Not all injuries are obvious," Bramblett said.
But some just linger for years.
