IF YOU GO

On the fourth Saturday of each month, State Parks staff provide a guided tour of the Tule Elk Reserve, 8653 Station Road, near Tupman. The auto safari tour lasts about two hours and begins at 11 a.m. at the park’s viewing platform. The park entrance fee is $8 per passenger vehicle.

For more information and directions to the park, call 849-3433 or 764-6881.