Wildfires prompt officials to issue health caution

The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District has issued a health caution for potential smoke impacts for the entire San Joaquin Valley due to multiple fires burning in Northern California and Tuolumne County.
The SJVAPCD warns residents impacted by smoke to stay indoors. Particulate matter from the smoke can trigger asthma attacks, aggravate acute bronchitis and increase the risk of heart attack and stroke. Those with existing respiratory conditions, including COVID 19, young children and the elderly are especially susceptible to health effects from this sort of pollution.
For further information, visit www.valleyair.org or call the district office at 661-392-5500.