Wildfire smoke in valley prompts air quality warning

The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District issued an air quality alert Tuesday that will remain in effect until smoke from the Windy Fire and KNP Complex Fire in Tulare County dissipates.
People with respiratory conditions, including COVID-19, young and elderly individuals are more susceptible to the smoke and should stay inside.
The district said the smoke might disperse by Thursday morning, leading to better air quality.
For more information about the smoke exposure and to see the air quality in your area, visit myRAAN.com.