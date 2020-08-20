The sun — apparently — also rises over Bakersfield and much of the Central Valley, despite the dense wildfire smoke clouding much of the sky.
The seemingly perpetual twilight state was sparked by a weather system Wednesday that caused smoke from a cluster of northern California wildfires to drift across the valley, according to Heather Heinks, the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District’s outreach and communications manager.
“People need to plan on hunkering down for a few days,” Heinks said Thursday. “If the heat hasn’t already driven you inside, the air quality certainly will.”
Heinks explained that the current conditions are hazardous for anybody, whether they have a pre-existing respiratory condition or are perfectly healthy. She even said the air quality can “exacerbate” any symptoms or illness related to COVID-19.
“Healthy people would even feel the effects (of the air quality) after prolonged exposure with symptoms like having a scratchy throat, tightness in the chest and a headache the next day,” Heinks said.
The cloth masks typically used to prevent the spread of COVID-19, she said, are not very effective in protecting yourself from poor air quality. While she said N-95 masks would be more effective to protect against the air issues, no formal recommendations have been made due to their limited availability.
Lt. Joel Swanson, public information officer for the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, said that KCSO’s ongoing academy has suspended all of its outdoor activity due to the air conditions. He explained KCSO is “doing what they can” to make sure their recruits meet the state’s fitness standards.
“Our academy is held at a former airport hangar, so we can do some activities in our airport hangar,” Swanson said. “The temperatures are also affecting that; it’s a very hot building,”
Swanson said KCSO’s air division has not been impacted by reduced visibility. However, the Federal Aviation Administration advises all flights be grounded when visibility is three miles or less. As of Thursday afternoon, the visibility at Meadows Field Airport was at five miles, according to Jeff Barlow, senior meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Hanford.
The Kern County Public Health Services Department recommends residents stay indoors when possible, limit outdoor activity and close windows and doors.
“These actions are particularly important for our more vulnerable residents that include children, pregnant women, older adults and those with existing lung or heart conditions,” said Michelle Corson, spokesperson for the health department.
Barlow said there is currently no outlook as to when the smoke will subside and that it will likely “slosh around the valley for a while.”
“Fire repression is obviously key and the weather drives these fires,” Barlow said. “There aren’t much but some light winds so (the smoke) really isn’t moving anywhere and is just drifting to the east into Nevada and up into Idaho.”
Kern County Fire Department public information officer Andrew Freeborn explained that Kern County sits between “a few” significant wildfires happening from all directions. He said to the south there’s the Holzer Fire and the Lake Fire, to the east is the Dome Fire and then in central and northern California, there are 200,000 to 300,000 acres of land burning.
“We’ve got so much in the state going on right now. Amongst this heat wave, we had a barrage of thousands of lightning strikes around the state that caused a lot of (the fires),” Freeborn said. “We need to be making sure we’re not inadvertently starting any other fires.”
With elevated pollution levels noted in the Tehachapi, Rosamond and Mojave areas, the Eastern Kern Air Pollution Control District on Thursday urged children, older adults and anyone with heart and lung problems to avoid outdoor activity if they can smell or see smoke.
Smoke from several fires, including from the Lake Fire in Lake Hughes in the unincorporated area of Los Angeles, is impacting several communities, the air district noted in a news release.
One unintentionally positive impact the smoke has had on the Central Valley is that temperatures have managed to stay down from the lack of direct sunlight, according to Barlow.
“The smoke acts the same way as clouds would and it’s like an overcast day so we went ahead and canceled the heat warning,” Barlow said Thursday.
As the state has been on the brink of a potential energy crisis since last Friday, Katie Allen, marketing and communications manager for Pacific Gas and Electric, said PG&E has not had to enact any rotating blackouts throughout their service area since this weekend.
As of Thursday afternoon, the California Independent System Operator did not call for a “Flex Alert” for the first time since Sunday.
Heinks explained that even though the air district may only be calling for a “moderate” air quality day, their monitors are only tracking fine particulate matter and not the larger bits of ash that have been seen falling from the wildfires.
“The see-and-smell rule prevails over monitors; treat it like a level 4 (air quality day), or worse,” Heinks said.
She said residents can check current air quality conditions online at www.valleyair.org/myraan/ and can also check out a variety of resources regarding the current wildfires at Valleyair.org/wildfires/.
(2) comments
That makes three "no end in sight" alerts. Pandemic. Heat. Fires. Sounds like Armageddon to me.
Naw JR, it's just another day in California...during fire season and odd weather patterns. It will pass. Then we can find the next new adventure to investigate!!!
