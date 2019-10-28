Wildfires and shifting winds are delivering a perfect storm of bad air quality to the Southern San Joaquin Valley, and the conditions are expected to last through most of this week.
So that haze you may have noticed hanging in the air Sunday? Expect more of it.
"We caution the public to use your senses. Use your eyes and nose. If you see or smell smoke or dust, it’s having an impact on you," said Heather Heinks, a spokeswoman for the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District.
That means sensitive groups with breathing problems should take precaution and even healthy individuals should avoid prolonged outdoor activity. It may also be a good idea to change the filter in your air conditioning system, Heinks said.
Over the weekend, a low pressure system moved into the valley causing severe winds in the north near Sacramento. That mixed dust into the air which then made its way down the valley and resulted in the cloudy haze on Sunday. As of Monday morning, the air was clearer but wildfires burning to the north and south of Kern County caused more smoke impacts, and more wind is expected mid-week, which could again create a dusty haze, Heinks said.
Despite the visibly bad air, local air quality monitors have not registered high readings for pollutants as one might expect. That's because the monitors look for tiny, microscopic bits of soot and chemicals, known as PM 2.5, whereas smoke and dust particles are larger, known as PM 10. There are monitors in the valley for PM 10 but the real-time readings are not available to the public like monitors for PM 2.5 and smog, Heinks said.
