Wildfire season prompts air quality warning, suggestions

The arrival of wildfire season threatens to bring smoke into the San Joaquin Valley, according to a Valley Air District news release Wednesday, which also mentioned how residents can prepare for threats to air quality from air pollution.
Residents should change out air filters in their home and set up a clean air room when smoke impacts become severe, according to the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District, which also offered several suggestions on how to do just that.
To create a clean air room in your home where residents can escape the most significant impacts of wildfire smoke, take the following steps, according to district officials:
1. Choose a room where your entire family can relax and spend the majority of their time.
2. Prevent smoke from entering the room by tightly closing doors and windows.
3. Stay cool. Run fans, window air conditioners or central air conditioning.
4. Filter the air in the room with a store-bought air purifier or create a DIY air purifier.
5. Avoid creating smoke or other particles indoors (no candles, no open-flame cooking, no smoking).
6. Spend as much time as possible in the clean air room to get the most benefits.
7. Remember cloth masks don’t work for wildfire smoke; chose N95 masks instead.