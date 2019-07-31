The Kern County Fire Department is battling a 150-acre vegetation fire near the Squirrel Mountain Valley community of Lake Isabella.
By around 4:30 p.m., around 100 personnel from the fire department as well as the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and Sequoia National Forest were on the scene trying to stop the forward progress of the fire.
The fire was initially said to have started near Quail Drive and Bobcat Drive by the Fire Department.
The fire has been named the Mesa Fire.
