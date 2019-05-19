Bakersfield, CA (93308)

Today

Windy with showers and a few thundershowers likely this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low around 50F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with showers and a few thundershowers likely this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low around 50F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.