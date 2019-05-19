This is the fourth and final story in a series about Kern County's changing retail landscape.
People still come up to Ben Stinson insisting they bought pen refills at his Baker Street office supplies store not two months ago and ask why the place suddenly went dark.
He has to break it to them the location closed more than four years ago. "We held on as long as we could at the Baker location," he said.
Business is booming nonetheless.
Three-quarters of his sales come from the Internet. Stinson buys paper direct from the mill and delivers next-day from a large distribution center on Sonora Street. He and his crack crew of 46 full-time employees compete on price and convenience against the likes of Office Depot and Amazon.
Stinson is among many Bakersfield-based retailers thriving in the face of challenges from e-commerce. A common thread is their sharp focus on customer needs.
For instance, downtown florist-artist Amanda Klawitter fosters community. Clothing boutique owner Heather Abbott knows her customers so well she can anticipate their preferences. Stinson saves customers their most precious resource: time.
Their success is encouraging but perhaps not all that surprising. Despite high-visibility store closures at shopping centers around town, Bakersfield's retail market is doing well by several measures. Overall, since the Great Recession, local sales tax revenues have climbed, store vacancies have fallen and retail employment has increased.
No doubt retailers have had to find their way through big changes. Times are much harder than they used to be as shoppers increasingly turn to the digital world for convenience and low prices.
Even so, local businesses still enjoy some advantages, and those that survive capitalize on them.
Close familiarity
For Abbott, owner of Bella at the Marketplace in southwest Bakersfield, personal service makes all the difference. She said she hand-selects clothing from fashion shows based on her understanding of what her conservative and "very girly" clientele looks for.
"We know almost everyone's name that walks in our door," she said.
Just as important is her own connection to the community. She intentionally contributes to charities in which her customers are involved. In return, they go out of their way to keep her store in business.
She recalled one night receiving a text from a customer who sent over a photo of a blouse she'd seen online. The woman could have easily ordered the item for delivery to her home, but instead urged Abbott to have it delivered to the store, which she did, in the customer's size.
Bella also sells goods from local designers of jewelry and other goods, a recognition that Bakersfield consumers want a connection to their local community.
But it's also true that, in an age of instant gratification, people still like to go shopping.
"There's something about that experience of shopping in a store," said Abbott, who began her retail career at Valley Plaza Mall in 2000. "For some people that is a fun experience."
Curating cultural experiences
Klawitter, co-owner of downtown's House of Flowers along with her mom, Diana Klawitter, has taken the attitude there's no sense "racing to the bottom" in competition with big-box stores and online retailers.
"We're not really interested in doing that. We're more about building community," she said. "There is still a need and a want for community."
Besides selling bouquets, house plants and pottery, her roughly 2,500-square-foot shop on 19th Street offers artisan goods such as jams, teas, honey and seasonings, all handmade in California.
Sure, her clientele could buy many of these items online, possibly at prices lower than she can sell them for. But she said her customers come from across Bakersfield — including many from Rosedale, where intimate shopping experiences can be hard to find — to feel like they're part of something genuine.
The shop hosts live music and free samples during area-wide showcase events on the first Fridays and second Saturdays of each month. It also puts on workshops every week or two where, for a fee of $55, people can learn to make a flower centerpiece, a seasonal wreath or, in time for Father's Day this year, a bonsai zen garden.
The idea isn't necessarily to turn a profit with every event.
"It's more about getting people into the shop, making a personal connection," she said. "What we've kind of observed is it creates a kind of loyalty."
'Small enough to care'
Stinson is president and owner of Stinson's, a brand that goes back 72 years and three generations in Kern County. The company sells everything from Post-it notes and printer cartridges to janitorial supplies and tissue paper.
It finally became necessary to shutter the Baker Street location after sales at that location slid to account for just one-tenth of 1 percent of Stinson's business. The company still maintains a large showroom on Stine Road where people can touch and feel the office furniture they might want to purchase, and can even buy and walk out the front door with it.
Most sales, however, are handled through the Sonora Street distribution center. Orders can often be delivered same-day, though it's more likely customers in the southern Central Valley will opt for next-day delivery.
"We are a we-will-get-it-for-your company," he said. "We sell people their most valuable asset: time."
Price counts, too. Though a big proponent of buying local, Stinson doesn't use his connections as a defense against cost-conscious business people.
"Our biggest challenge," he said, "is the perception that we can't be competitive on the price."
Careful attention to customer service is another big focus. Stinson said he tries to hire good people and train them well so he can feel confident freeing them to work without the need to micro-manage.
In accordance with the company's motto, "Big enough to compete, small enough to care," Stinson's delivery personnel drop off cases of paper at every printer within a customer's building, even if it means going floor-by-floor in a four-story building.
"Relationships and customer care are what it's all about," he said.
