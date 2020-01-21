Bakersfield earned a Tree City USA designation for nearly 20 years straight.
For nearly two decades the city met the national Arbor Day Foundation's criteria for the honor.
Then the drought hit. Water became scarce. And so did thousands of trees.
Bill Cooper, co-founder of the Kern River Parkway Foundation, wondered what happened.
"With California Arbor Day coming in March, it occurred to me that I haven't seen the 'Tree City' signs for a while around town," Cooper said in an email. "Evidently we met their standards at some point but have failed to maintain them. Have we been de-listed?"
Other Central Valley cities are longtime Tree City communities, he said. "What happened to us?"
Lauren Weyers, Tree City USA program coordinator for the Arbor Day Foundation, said she looked at historical records and found that Bakersfield has not been a Tree City USA since 2015.
"They did not fill out an application in 2016, and started one but did not complete or submit it in 2017," she said.
In 2018 the city of Bakersfield did not even begin an application, she said.
"As of now they have not started a 2019 application either. We would love them to get back into the program and be recognized for their efforts, but this is a yearly application that they would need to fill out."
There are four basic standards communities must meet to become a Tree City: They must establish a tree board, have a tree care ordinance, spend at least $2 per capita on urban forestry and organize an annual Arbor Day observance.
"The National Arbor Day Foundation sponsors the Tree City USA program annually," said Dianne Hoover, director of the city's Recreation and Parks Department. "They have criteria such as tree plantings, trimming and removals in addition to budgeted amounts for trees. We did not meet the criteria when we were removing more trees than we were able to replace."
But Hoover is optimistic that Bakersfield is coming back from the devastation of the drought and a shortage of funds that for years saw local government cutting, not growing.
"We are in a much better position this year to re-apply as a Tree City USA," Hoover said.
Race Slayton, Recreation and Parks supervisor II, said the passage of Measure N, a sales tax increase that has given the city some breathing room, fiscally speaking, has helped the city pay for thousands of trees to replace those lost to drought, disease and simple age.
"We are back on track and will hopefully once again be a Tree City USA in 2020," he said. "We have completed our tree removal project with approximately 6,800 dead trees removed and 5,500 new trees will have been planted by June 2020."
It also means we'll see fewer liquid ambers, deodar cedars and especially coastal redwoods which constituted a huge percentage of trees that did not survive the dry years.
Will Bakersfield truly be a Tree City once again?
All branches appear to point toward a cautious yes.
(2) comments
they gave away all the cheap water to corporate farmers....to grow nut trees....don't they count...oh that's the county
Things went south when Dana Karcher left Bakersfield. She was THE tree advocate for Bakersfield and Kern County.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.