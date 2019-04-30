Farm labor survey results

56%: Share of farmers surveyed by the California Farm Bureau Federation who indicated they have had trouble finding enough workers during the last five years

70%: Percentage of farmers who have experienced hiring shortages who reported things were harder this year than last year.

86%: Share of farmers surveyed who said they had raised wages as a way of attracting more workers.

61%: Percentage of farmers who had hired a labor contractor to recruit employees.

56%: Share of farmers who have invested in mechanization.

56%: Share of those farmers who did invest in mechanization who said they did it because of employee shortages.

37%: Percentage of farmers who said they have changed their farming practices, such as delaying pruning, because of the labor shortage.

6%: Share of farmers surveyed who reported having enrolled in the H-2A foreign worker visa program.

Source: California Farm Bureau Federation