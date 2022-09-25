 Skip to main content
Why California faces a shortage of mental health workers

National Union of Healthcare Workers members march in a circle as they strike in front of Kaiser Permanente in Fresno on Aug. 15.

 Larry Valenzuela / CalMatters

The need for therapists, social workers, psychologists and psychiatrists is greater than ever. Under relentless pressure from the pandemic and inflation, wildfires and gun violence, racism and war, Californians are crying out for help.

But that doesn’t mean they can get it.

