Refining problems at half a dozen California refineries helped push the average price of unleaded gasoline in Bakersfield up 3 cents Monday, raising it to $3.57 per gallon, an increase of 13 cents in the past week.
The overnight increase coincided with a switch to California's summer fuel blend, which affects much of Southern California and the eastern half of Kern. The county's western half isn't scheduled to transition to the newer blend until May 1.
Jeffrey Spring, a spokesman for the Automobile Club of Southern California, said the summer fuel transition does raise prices but that it should have had its full effect prior to Monday. He said the overnight increase probably resulted more from recent or ongoing disruptions at four refineries in Southern California and two others in Northern California.
"Most of (the state's driving fuel refiners) have been processing this (summer blend) and getting it in the pipeline because they have to be in the retail pump today," he said Monday, adding it is unusual to have six California refineries experiencing problems at the same time.
A surge in oil prices also contributed to the price increase, Spring said.
The auto club reported California has the nation's highest average gasoline price, at $3.61 per gallon.
Check back later in the day for updates to this story.
