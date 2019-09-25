"People will steal anything that's not bolted down."
It's one of those things people sometimes say.
But these days, it doesn't seem to matter whether your stuff is bolted down or not. Just ask Amber Cruz, owner of Oildale Barber Shop, where earlier this week, someone ripped off her antique barber pole, which was securely bolted to the front wall of her shop.
"It kind of set me off when it happened," she said. "It's about 85 years old and it meant a lot to this shop — and now it's gone."
Cruz said the lighted pole and the spinning candy-cane nostalgia it radiated provided a traditional welcome to customers past and present. And she’d like it back.
As of Tuesday, Cruz said she had not reported the theft to law enforcement. Without video evidence, she said, she thought making a formal report would have little effect. But police say it's important to file a report on all thefts and break-ins because it can help them choose where to concentrate patrols and provide a record of stolen property should it be recovered later.
Building partnerships between police, residents and business owners — and keeping lines of communication open — can be effective.
On Monday, a member of a closed downtown Facebook group posted photos of a man who had dumped a trash receptacle on the sidewalk in front of Stars Theatre Restaurant, sifted through the trash for recyclables and left the mess for others to clean up.
But the incident had a happy ending as the post reported Bakersfield police responded in a timely manner and dealt with the situation.
Another report on Facebook, this one about a "dine and dash," two men who had eaten at downtown restaurant Mama Roomba and left without paying, appeared to have been resolved. The men were tracked by members connected online. A final photo later showed the two men being stopped by police.
On Wednesday, Oildale Community Action Team founder Donna Clopton was in her car, as she often is, patrolling a neighborhood and a neighborhood park on Oildale's north end. It's one way she is able to keep her finger on the pulse of the community she loves.
The work the group does includes cleaning trashed alleys, hauling away mattresses and used sofas dumped in vacant lots, reporting suspicious or criminal activities to law enforcement, cleaning up graffiti, and more.
"O-CAT is making a real difference in Oildale," said Kern County Supervisor Mike Maggard, whose district includes the north-of-the-river community. Maggard sometimes attends O-CAT meetings because he views their grassroots action as essential in helping residents believe they can reclaim their own neighborhoods.
As of Wednesday, there was no word on the whereabouts of Cruz's antique barber pole.
She asked collectors, antique shop owners and others to be on the lookout.
"It's an old-school barber shop," she said. "It's not the same without it."
