White House: First lady Jill Biden to visit Forty Acres

First lady Jill Biden is slated to participate in a Day of Action at The Forty Acres in Delano on Wednesday, the Office of the First Lady confirmed to The Californian Saturday afternoon.
"On Wednesday, March 31, First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Delano, California to participate in a Day of Action at The Forty Acres with the Cesar Chavez Foundation, United Farm Workers, and the UFW Foundation," a note from the first lady's office said.
The announcement of Biden's visit was immediately met with excitement by local leaders, and the timing of the visit was clear. March 31 is Cesar Chavez Day.
"This is sacred ground, that's what we like to call it," said Christian Romo, chairman of the Democratic Party in Kern County, referring to the historic location from which Chavez did so much of his advocacy work.
Romo said "we're very excited" that Biden would visit, noting the vaccination site for farmworkers at Forty Acres would be seen by people across America. A partnership of organizations has been vaccinating farmworkers at the site each weekend.
"I am sure Cesar (Chavez) is looking down on us today," Romo said, noting that President Biden has a bust of the United Farm Workers co-founder in the Oval Office.
Delano Mayor Bryan Osorio called Biden's planned visit significant.
"To know that the first lady of the White House is coming to Delano is a great honor," Osorio said, adding that it's important that farmworkers are on the "radar" of the White House.
He said the visit represents a demonstration of support for farmworker communities.