Booths for firework sales are beginning to pop up locally in preparation for Fourth of July and the legal period to purchase fireworks.
Bakersfield Fire Department Battalion Chief Casey Snow said 68 permits for firework booths have been issued in Bakersfield, which is about the annual average. However, some usual vendors won't be participating in sales this year.
Kern County Teen Challenge elected to sit this summer out citing health and safety concerns surrounding coronavirus.
“We’re not doing any booths this year because of COVID-19. We’re not wanting our students to be out there,” Director Michael Salinas said. “We’re still kind of easing into it slowly and we want to be careful with testing.”
Salinas said the potential revenue loss will impact the nonprofit similar to how other canceled fundraisers have hit during the pandemic.
“We count on that money, but at the end of the day, we have to protect the integrity of our students and it's too early to have them selling,” he said.
Christian Johnson, head football coach at Mira Monte High School, will be in his third year selling fireworks to raise money for the program. Proceeds will pay for team dinners and pregame meals.
“We were lucky enough to get to do two of our fundraisers this year before things closed down because of (COVID-19 measures),” Johnson said. “We were still going to be able to make it because of our first fundraisers, but this will be a big boost.”
Johnson said sales goal is about $25,000, which would leave about $7,000 in profit.
The program’s firework booth will be located at the corner of Fairfax Road and East Brundage Lane. The booth will be staffed 24 hours a day when sales become legal by a variety of booster club families and coaches.
“It’s a wild four days,” Johnson said. “I spend probably close to 10 hours a day there. I don’t think my wife enjoys it much being gone as long as I am.
“The part I’m looking forward to is that I get out in the community and get to see a lot of faces that I don’t get to see regularly.”
Johnson said all booth workers will try to practice social distancing as much as possible, have people working the same shifts with one another and not do any “mixing and matching.”
“A ton of places haven't been able to fundraise and our kids throughout the county need the money to help them grow,” Johnson said.
Fireworks are legal to use from noon July 1 until 12:30 a.m. July 5 in Bakersfield and most parts of unincorporated Kern County. Firework use must stop at midnight July 5 in Delano, Wasco and Maricopa, according to the Kern County Fire Department.
Only “safe and sane” fireworks are permitted for use, which excludes firecrackers, skyrockets, rockets, Roman Candles, “chasers” and sparklers larger than 10 inches in length or one-quarter inch in diameter, according to California health and safety code.
Some examples of what "dangerous" fireworks contain are:
• Arsenic sulfide, arsenates or arsenites
• Boron
• Chlorates except when in smoke mixture, party poppers or other small items with powder content less than 4 grams
• Gallates or Gallic acid
• Magnesium
• Mercury salts
• Phosphorous
• Picrates or picric acid
• Thiocyanates
• Titanium, except in particle size greater than 100-mesh
• Zirconium
First-time violators will face a fine of $1,500, second-time violators $2,000 and those on their third offense will be hit with a $2,500 penalty, according to KCFD.
