Rosedale-Rio Bravo recharge_500009362

Recharge ponds owned by Rosedale-Rio Bravo Water Storage District in northwest Bakersfield have been full since February this year. The district has socked away more than 120,000 acre-feet into the aquifer so far this year.

 Lois Henry / SJV Water

This hasn't just been a historic year for Kern County water delivery. The year 2023 has also been extraordinary for recharging aquifers that store local supplies for dry years ahead.

Water managers say years of investment in expanding local recharge capacity is paying off — and so are recent public-private partnerships that have turned former orchards and ag fields into large, temporary basins that allow surface water to infiltrate underground pools.