The end of a decade also marks the start of a new one. We reached out to various community leaders on where they'd like to see Bakersfield be in 2030. Here are the responses we received.
•••
"I hope to see our local economy booming as we continue to produce the food and fuel that our country needs. Together we must engender state support for our core industries that are critical to sustaining a strong economy statewide and nationwide. I look forward to the rise of entrepreneurship in our city, development of a skilled workforce, and attainment of strong educational outcomes.
"At the same time, I want to see healthier families and a significant reduction in drug and alcohol addiction that has permeated society. I aspire for a community in which we have successfully reduced lawlessness of any form in our streets and neighborhoods — a united city in which all households resonate with 'The Sound of Something Better.'"
— Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh
•••
"I would like to see it become more diverse in its leadership. When you go into any office in Bakersfield, the people that receive you and work in that environment should be diverse. You should see Asians, African Americans, Latino brothers, Caucasian brothers. You should see a diverse society.
"To me, that's what Martin Luther King represented. He represented a diverse message. Not just for African Americans, but for all Americans. ... I would like to see the banks show diversity in their loans. How do you create more small businesses, the backbone of America, when you can't have the bank help the entrepreneur?
"We live in a society — and it isn't anyone's fault — but to me it starts and ends in education. We have to educate the masses to understand, one, business and how businesses work and, two, how to communicate across racial lines. No homicides, no shootings, no murders. I would like for us to become a society of peace. But we first must learn how to communicate with one another. That's what I would like to see us be in 2030."
— Reverend Elder Wesley Crawford Sr.
•••
"Creation of economic opportunities for workers, investors, and entrepreneurs in and around Bakersfield’s urban core must be the city’s greatest endeavor, and achievement, of the next decade. It starts with an all-hands, laser-focus on proactive, responsive, cost-effective, and streamlined city processes that induce and grow meaningful investment and development, quickly and sustainably.
"Placemaking must be the call to action. Aesthetic, walkability, connectivity, lighting, landscape, roads, parking, and safety. Developing and retaining local talent, and attracting new talent and investment into our area is inseparably linked to the quality and vibrancy of the city’s urban core."
— Kern County Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop
•••
"My vision is that in 10 years the MLK community initiative will showcase the most beautiful, amenities-rich and family-friendly park in Kern County as well as the most thriving elementary school and hottest economic development zone in Kern County. A $70 STEM school investment into that poor area that has never had that investment is in place, which means we can recruit, entice new families, and an emerging middle class into that community. I want that to serve as a model for the rest of the county in terms of redevelopment and upward mobility."
— Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez
•••
"I would like to see the streets clean with no people that are homeless. That's a multipronged approach. A small percentage are there, in my opinion, because of circumstances beyond their control. But most of the people that are on the street make poor choices throughout their life, and they will continue to do so. We have to have an intervention with those people. Whether that's putting them in jail, putting them in homeless centers, building more state hospitals — it's all those things. Mental health centers, drug treatment centers. Put all that together and give them an opportunity.
"I get that we'll never have a zero percent homeless population, but what we have is growing. The people out there right now are committing crimes that are impacting the quality of life for the people of our county.
"My vision is that in the next 10 years, we deal with that with an approach that's not one-sided. I hope everybody is willing to look at the issue from all angles."
— Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood
•••
"CSU Bakersfield sees the decade ahead as a new era for education in our region, an opportunity to build a culture of knowledge and achievement that will lead more high school graduates to our campus, where we will help them develop the greatness that lies within each of them.
"There is an urgency to making college an accessible goal rather than an impossible dream: Only 15.8 percent of Kern County residents have a bachelor’s degree or higher, a rate that is half that of the state.
"But the real measure of a place cannot be captured in statistics. Through the generations, this community has developed a reputation for hard work, innovation, determination and pride in our young people, many of whom entrust their education to CSUB. We are grateful and honored by their presence at this university, and we will continue to work with our K-12 and community college partners to inspire more students to embark on a journey that will take them as far they wish to go."
— Cal State Bakersfield President Lynnette Zelezny
•••
"Our city’s economy is primed to flourish over the next decade. Inc. magazine recently listed Bakersfield as a top 'surge city,' outperforming 46 other metro areas in business growth in 2019. As Inc. describes, Bakersfield is launching startups faster than Seattle, Boston and the Bay Area. Our local economy has been diversifying with new industries, including technology, health care and logistics. The recent expansion to Bakersfield of Fresno’s Bitwise Industries signals a shift in the growth industries of the future.
"I am particularly excited about the way that our community’s image is changing. Bakersfield is an inviting place filled with opportunity. If we play to our strengths, a California setting, high quality of life and the intellectual capital of our residents, we will become a community that attracts the highly skilled workforce to fuel our local economy in the decade to come."
— Bakersfield real estate developer Austin Smith
•••
“As district attorney, I look forward to 2030 in hopes that we will have made sustained progress in reducing Kern County’s unacceptable homicide rate. I am encouraged to see that 2019 saw the first decline in homicide crimes in several years, but know there is still much work to be done to achieve continued reductions.
"I am confident that a combination of innovative law enforcement techniques, community participation and diligent prosecutions will allow us to further curtail gang violence. I look forward to 2030 heralding a safer and better community for us all.”
— Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer
•••
"The Kern High School District mission is to provide programs and services to allow all students to graduate from high school prepared to succeed in the workplace and at the postsecondary level. Over the past five years, our commitment to Career Technical Education (CTE) has resulted in new and varied CTE offerings at our 18 comprehensive school sites and dynamic working relationships with local industry partners.
"We are proud that we have modernized and upgraded our Regional Occupational Center on South Mount Vernon Avenue and we will open our new Career Technical Education Center at Independence High School in August of this year. We invite all Kern County residents out to see our facilities that will help diversify our future workforce and help our county thrive."
— Kern High School District Superintendent Bryon Schaefer
•••
"BC's first post-century decade has already seen the college as a space of innovation, executing its educational mission with equity, setting all-time performance records with an attitude of infinite optimism, limitless possibilities and boundless fun. The year 2030 will see the acceleration of this work, particularly in our rural communities, with BC playing a critical role in concert with other organizations — raising educational attainment levels; empowering vulnerable populations by building their skills for jobs and self-sufficiency; using the capabilities of intelligent technologies to adapt educational systems, unleashing the potential of human learning; anticipating the workforce talent needed for the future of work; and nurturing and growing human dignity and civic values with a commitment to health and well-being for the next generation.
"The year 2030 will also see the physical realization of the half-billion-dollar Measure J vision with a sparkling new campus on Panorama; a 60,000-square-foot facility, BC-Southwest on Camino Media; a new building at BC-Delano, for the North Kern residents to get certificates, associate degrees, or even a baccalaureate degree; and a welcoming building for our rural families in south Kern, BC-Arvin.
"BC will be ever more present, reaching out into the fields of the Central Valley, online, and in our prisons, giving hope to the hopeless and transforming lives through education. The Home of the Renegades will be, throughout Kern County, an endless wellspring of excellence, innovation, care, love and learning, to 2030 and beyond."
— Bakersfield College President Sonya Christian
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.