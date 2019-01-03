It's hard to believe for many of us, but Jan. 25 will mark 20 years since Bakersfield, infamous for its scorching summers, received a rare gift: snow.
Residents woke up that winter Monday in 1999 to a blanket of white — the first snowfall in these parts in a quarter-century.
If you were there, you have a story: an epic snowball fight, a snowman resembling Al Gore, regret at having exchanged the parka you just got for Christmas. How do you remember Bakersfield's snow day? We want to know.
Send a 200-word recollection about a special memory of yours from that day — and include photos and video, if you've got them — to local@bakersfield.com (and put SNOW in the subject line). Send them no later than Jan. 22. We'll publish some of the best.
