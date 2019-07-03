Looking to celebrate the Fourth of July somewhere other than your front yard?
Here are some events taking place in and around Bakersfield Thursday that may grab your interest — each one involving food, entertainment, fireworks or all of the above:
July 4th Community Celebration: Free fireworks show and live entertainment by Truxton Mile and Wilfredo Cruz Jr. is in the offing. Located at the Spectrum Amphitheatre in The Park at River Walk, there will be food and beverage purchase options from El Churro Loco, Pita Paradise, Fuego's and Carnie Kettle Corn. Head out between 6 and 9 p.m. for this free event.
Fourth of July at the Petroleum Club: Check out fireworks from a unique view — 12 stories up in the private business and social hub located on California Avenue. Oh, and don’t forget dinner. The backyard barbecue includes grilled beef tri-tip, chicken leg quarters, chile con carne, baked beans, corn on the cob, coleslaw, potato salad, green salad, corn bread, salsa, watermelon and apple cobbler. Reservations are recommended. Prices are $26 for members, $36 for non-members, $12 for children ages 6-12, and free for children 5 and younger. Doors open at 6 p.m.
All-American 4th of July Festival: A full-day event in Tehachapi. Things get rolling with the All-American 5K in the morning and the Ed Grimes Memorial Pancake Breakfast afterward. Things wrap up with food and craft vendors, a beer garden, presentation of colors, the annual Bad Bulls rodeo show and a fireworks finale.
Taft Fireworks Show: From 5 to 10 p.m. at Rails and Trails at Sixth Street and Main in Taft. Folks can enjoy an evening of fireworks, bounce houses, food and craft vendors, a beer garden and live music.
Stars & Stripes Independence Day Celebration at Lake Isabella: The annual fireworks and barbecue bonanza comes equipped with food, games, vendors, waterslides, face-painting, pie-eating contest, tug-of-war and, of course, barbecue and fireworks.
Bakersfield Trains Robbers: What’s better than baseball and fireworks? You can get both when the Trains Robbers host the Wasco Reserves, followed by a fireworks show immediately after the final out. First pitch is at 7:45 p.m. at Sam Lynn Ballpark.
