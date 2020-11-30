The Kern County Public Health Services Department announced a number of free COVID-19 testing sites this week in and around Bakersfield, some of which will offer a $25 VISA gift card to those eligible who participate.
Health officials are pushing for increased testing in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus locally while also allowing Kern County to move out of the state’s purple tier, the most restrictive phase in California’s economic reopening model.
Those who attend are asked to wear a face covering and respect social distancing protocols while on site.
Here are six sites the county is offering starting Monday where $25 VISA gift cards will be available:
• Wasco Library at 1102 7th St.
• Rosamond Library at 3611 W Rosamond Blvd.
• Arvin Public Health Building at 204 S Hill St.
• Lamont Library at 8304 Segrue Road
• Kern Valley Hospital at 4308 Birch Street in Mountain Mesa
• Good Samaritan Hospital at 901 Olive Drive in Bakersfield
Here are the Public Health Nursing mobile test sites, which are being offered in partnership with the Kern County COVID-19 Latino Task Force:
• Tuesday, noon to 4 p.m.: Our Lady of Guadalupe Church at 1015 Clinton Street in Delano. Free face masks will be provided courtesy of Adventist Health Bakersfield and Jim Burke Ford.
• Wednesday, noon to 4 p.m.: Bear Mountain Elementary School at 1501 Hood St. in Arvin.
• Thursday, noon to 4 p.m.: Sierra Vista Elementary School at 300 Franklin St. in Arvin.
• Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Greenfield Family Resource Center at 5400 Monitor St. in Bakersfield.
• Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Weedpatch Supermarket at 8101 Buena Vista Blvd. in Lamont.
And a mobile test site with no gift card opportunity:
• Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Gurdwara Dasmesh Darbar at 7000 Wible Road in Bakersfield.