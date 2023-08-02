In an age of near-nihilist national politics and the threat of a warming planet looming overhead, some may chalk up life to a roller rink: a slow-skim around a circle, coursing to nowhere in particular.
But not Kraig and Kathy Kerwin, second-generation owners and operators of Rollerama skating rink, which has been in Bakersfield since 1961. For the two, their son Andrew and the close-knit band of employees, the rink is a trip in time, taken on four wheels.
“We’ve had many generations come here,” Andrew Kerwin said. “I think it’s really cool that we have something that we can connect with our family, with older generations.”
The destination is a linoleum-lined capsule to a Y2K era, where prom-level light shows bathe the space in cyan, fuchsia and gold, and arcade racing and Crisis Core are the closest comparables to virtual reality gaming.
It’s also where Kern health officials retreated Wednesday from the 100-plus temperatures outside with skates in hand, in another one of their monthly campaigns centered on mental health and highlighting local businesses.
“Electronic devices are everywhere,” said Brynn Carrigan, director of Kern County Public Health. “They’re in our living rooms, our bedrooms, our offices, our purses, our pockets and even our vehicles. They have really helped us make life easier in many ways … but do you ever stop and think about how much of your time or your family member’s time is spent on electronic devices every day?”
According to Carrigan, kids aged 8-18 spend an average of seven and a half hours every day in front of a screen. This equates to 114 days out of the year, dedicated to radio waves and infrared light. She noted that chronic use like this correlates with obesity, behavioral problems and other symptoms of an impaired lifestyle.
“Our children are spending 31% of a year on an electronic device for entertainment,” Carrigan said. “When you are using a device, you are disengaging from something else, with your family members, your pet, your job, your store, your housing responsibility, your hobbies, your preventative health, screenings or exercise.”
Beyond limiting screen time, officials recommended a dedication of more time to activities, “like an active, family-friendly facility like Rollerama.”
Much like the Rockefeller Center, which introduced a roller rink at its sunken Midtown plaza last year, the Kerwins said they’ve enjoyed the recent retro rollerskating craze that took off during the pandemic. In 2022, Kraig Kerwin said they saw 50% more business compared to the past decade.
“The heyday of roller skating was like the late '70s, early '80s roller disco,” Kraig Kerwin said. “And we were really busy — we just had the 34th Street location then — and these last two years have been even busier than that, so it’s nuts. We needed it after a year of being closed.”
With the pandemic came not only a need for adults to curb spiritual angst with hobbies, but also a need to rekindle the nostalgia of youth — a time before taxes, Zoom calls and a career.
And you can’t learn to do things like roller-skating with a phone in your hand, said Stacey Kuwahara, director of Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services, who wore her skates alongside Andrew Kerwin and Carrigan before they joined in a skim around the rink.