In an age of near-nihilist national politics and the threat of a warming planet looming overhead, some may chalk up life to a roller rink: a slow-skim around a circle, coursing to nowhere in particular.

But not Kraig and Kathy Kerwin, second-generation owners and operators of Rollerama skating rink, which has been in Bakersfield since 1961. For the two, their son Andrew and the close-knit band of employees, the rink is a trip in time, taken on four wheels.