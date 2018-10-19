It's that time of year when the weather is spectacular and the weekend is jam-packed with events. Here's a look at some of what's happening the next couple of days around Bakersfield and Kern County.
- Bakersfield Fall Home Show: With more than 500 exhibits, there's plenty to see from koi ponds to home decor, electronics, specialty items and even collectibles at the show and Old Time Peddler's Faire. It's all at the Kern County Fairgrounds, all day Saturday and Sunday.
- The 27th annual California Hot Rod Reunion at Auto Club Famoso: The three-day event began Friday and lasts through Sunday, and crowds pick up over the weekend. Up to 15,000 fans come out annually to enjoy fast and furious racing for die-hard and casual fans.
- Via Arte: All day Saturday and Sunday at The Marketplace the chalk art festival (free for spectators) will feature works of varying sizes, including two large tableaus in honor of the event's 20th anniversary. For $20 kids can get their own square to decorate.
- CALM's Boo at the Zoo: Get the who family into the spirit of Halloween with this fun event which features games, prizes and lots of treats for the kids and zoo animals. The Condor Challenge climbing tower is free to try out and railroad rides cost $1. Admission for kids 12 and under is free.
- Hart Park After Dark: Back for its second year, the event put on by the county features all things autumnal: a pop-up library that will feature spooky stories for families and scary stories for adults, glow in the dark yoga, a historical night hike and plenty more. It runs from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Hart Park.
- Dustbowl Days: Now in its 29th year, this all-day event on Saturday will pay tribute to the hardy souls who came to California in search of work in the 1930s, with tours of the Sunset Labor Camp, food like biscuits and gravy and cinnamon rolls, all to a backdrop of music honoring the Bakersfield Sound.
- Organ Concert at Valley Baptist: The massive Aeolian Skinner organ at Valley Baptist Church is 86 years old, and has been in service to the church and the entire Bakersfield community since it was installed on the church’s Olive Drive campus in 1988. Wind down from this fun-filled weekend by attending a special concert at 5:30 p.m. Sunday to raise money for organ repairs at the church, 5500 Olive Drive.
- For more weekend events, go to bakersfield.com/entertainment
