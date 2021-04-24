What's coming to The Marketplace?

The Marketplace at 9000 Ming Ave. in southwest Bakersfield has announced new tenants.
LaserAway, which provides aesthetic dermatological services, is now open, according to a news release from the shopping venue. It is located at Suite R1.
Deli Delicious has reopened under new ownership, offering traditional sandwiches in quick service dining. It is located at Suite 5.
Locally-owned and family-operated restaurant Old River Grill will open its third location in Bakersfield at The Marketplace in late spring. It will be in Suite J3.
And as previously reported, Chef's Choice Noodle Bar, offering Thai, Japanese, Vietnamese and fusion cuisine, is to open in Suite J2.