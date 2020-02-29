Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday for California’s primary elections and there are a variety of offices and issues to vote on and a number of ways to exercise those votes.
Ballots in Kern County will feature presidential candidates, U.S. representatives, assembly members, county supervisors and, for Bakersfield residents, the mayor. Medical marijuana measures D and E will also appear on local ballots along with Proposition 13, the only statewide measure on the ballot for the primary election.
A process known as conditional voter registration allows people to register to vote until 8 p.m. on Election Day at county elections offices or at any voting center or polling location in the county, according to the California Secretary of State’s voter guide.
Voters utilizing the vote-by-mail method must have their ballot postmarked on or before March 3 and received by the county elections office no later than March 6, according to the voter guide. After marking choices on the vote-by-mail ballot, it can be placed in an official envelope provided by the county elections office, sealed and signed where directed, the guide says.
Vote-by-mail ballots also may be dropped off at the county elections office, any vote center or polling place in California, or any ballot drop-off location before the polls close at 8 p.m., according to the voter guide. Curbside drop-off will be available at the County Administrative Center on the corner of Truxtun Avenue and N Street from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Kern County Elections Division.
Additionally, all California vote-by-mail ballot return envelopes now have prepaid postage.
Election results will change throughout the canvass period as vote-by-mail ballots, provisional ballots and other ballots are processed, according to the Secretary of State’s office. Depending on the volume of these types of ballots, it may take up to 30 days for county elections officials to verify voter records and determine if ballots have been cast by eligible voters.
County elections officials must report final results to the secretary of state by April 3 and the secretary of state will certify the results to the governor by April 10, according to the Secretary of State’s office.
