 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

What to know about parking and traffic around WWII memorial dedication Saturday morning

World War II Memorial

Workers help set up five of the six 4x9 four-ton slate monuments for the World War II Memorial at Jastro Park on Dec. 3.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

All westbound lanes of Truxtun Avenue between Elm and Pine streets will be closed from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in order to accommodate the morning dedication of the new Kern County World War II Veterans Memorial at Jastro Park, which begins at 10 a.m.

The closure of Truxtun Avenue's two westbound lanes will allow bleachers to be erected facing the park and the memorial.

Coronavirus Cases