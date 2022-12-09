What to know about parking and traffic around WWII memorial dedication Saturday morning

All westbound lanes of Truxtun Avenue between Elm and Pine streets will be closed from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in order to accommodate the morning dedication of the new Kern County World War II Veterans Memorial at Jastro Park, which begins at 10 a.m.
The closure of Truxtun Avenue's two westbound lanes will allow bleachers to be erected facing the park and the memorial.
Traffic on westbound Truxtun Avenue will be reduced to one lane starting at B Street.
Detours will be in place during the closure to reroute traffic through the area at A Street and Pine Street.
The eastbound lanes are not expected to be impacted, but drivers should be aware of possible delays and pedestrians in the area.
Traffic is expected to return to normal flows by 2 p.m.
Parking for the event is designated at two locations: Yokuts Park and the parking lot at First Presbyterian Church on Truxtun Avenue and H Street. A free shuttle service will be available to transport attendees from the two parking locations to the event at Jastro Park and back again.
Shuttle service will begin at 8:30 a.m. The last shuttle to the park leaves at 9:50 a.m.
Return shuttles will run until 1 p.m.
For those dropping off World War II veterans or disabled attendees, you will be able to temporarily enter the westbound road closure at Truxtun Avenue and Pine Street.
World War II veterans only need provide their names to enter.
Disabled parking stickers or placards are required for drop off and parking of disabled attendees.
Volunteers will be on hand to accompany any World War II veterans needing assistance, help them to their VIP seating and keep them company until drivers can return from parking their vehicle.