Q: When should you be concerned about a possible exposure to COVID-19?
A: A person is considered to be exposed to COVID-19 if they had close contact of less than 6 feet for 15 minutes or more with:
- A person who has COVID-19 with symptoms, including up to two days before their symptoms started.
- A person who has tested positive for COVID-19 but has not had symptoms.
Q: What you should do if you're exposed?
A: Stay home for at least 14 days after the last exposure and keep 6 feet away from others at all times. Check your temperature twice a day for fever and monitor yourself for symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath. Avoid contact with people at high risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
Q: Do you have to quarantine for 14 days even if you get a negative test result, say, on Day 7?
A: Yes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that regardless of whether you receive a negative test, one should quarantine the full 14 days following the last day of a known exposure.
Q: Should you get tested?
A: CDC guidance states that testing is recommended for all close contacts of confirmed or probable COVID-19 patients but doesn’t indicate a specific timeframe (on when to get tested).
Q: If you have to quarantine, can you still do a store pickup wearing a mask and gloves? Can you go through a drive-thru to get food?
A: No, the CDC states that one should stay at home when in quarantine.
Q: What if you have been in contact with someone who learns a close contact of theirs tested positive? Do you have to quarantine?
A: A contact to a contact is not an exposure. So Person C doesn't need to self isolate or get tested. We recommend that everyone, regardless of who they have been around, practice social distancing, wear face coverings when unable to social distance and frequently wash hands.
Source: Michelle Corson, Kern County Public Health Services spokeswoman
