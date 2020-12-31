New coronavirus therapy poses challenges for hospitals

A new COVID-19 therapy taken by President Trump when he was diagnosed with the virus has been allocated on a limited basis to hospitals, including local ones, but many facilities have been unable to use it.

The treatment, known as monoclonal antibodies, is intended to keep a COVID-19 positive individual who is at high-risk of developing a serious infection because of underlying conditions out of the hospital. In that sense, it’s a tool that could potentially relieve overburdened facilities.

However, the treatment brings with it logistical issues that are tricky for overwhelmed hospitals to navigate, said Dr. Ronald Reynoso, chief medical officer at Adventist Health Bakersfield.

“It’s something we’re exploring to add to our arsenal of therapies,” Reynoso said. “There’s some logistics in there that you have to build.”

The treatments — Regeneron made by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Eli Lilly's bamlanivimab— is FDA-approved only for patients not being admitted to a hospital. It is given by infusion — the way chemotherapy is infused intravenously into a cancer patient, for example. Patients have to be monitored for allergic reactions when receiving it. Those demands are hard for already stretched hospital staff to accommodate right now.

In addition, only small amounts have been allocated so far since the drug is new. Locally about 700 doses have been given to hospitals, according to Kern County Public Health Services spokeswoman Michelle Corson.

“If you don’t have enough, it becomes a challenge of who do you give it to, who don’t you,” Reynoso said.

Ideally, there would be an off-site or isolated facility where patients could receive the treatment, which would reduce demands on hospitals to provide the drug and possibly help stave off new hospital admissions.

But right now, Reynoso said, "everybody is really tight with resources."

