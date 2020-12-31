Data about local COVID-19 cases and deaths is updated regularly by Kern County Public Health Services and the California Department of Public Health. The Californian regularly analyzes the data for trends. Here's what we're noticing:
Local coronavirus deaths have started to increase, though they are not yet approaching numbers seen over the summer, when nearly 300 people died in the three-month period of July, August and September.
So far 47 people have died of COVID-19 in December, an increase over deaths in October (26) and November (30) and the same number as was reported in September. However, December's count will likely increase, since reporting of deaths can lag anywhere from several days to several weeks, according to local public health officials.
Deaths from the virus typically increase three to four weeks after a surge in cases. The current surge was set off just after Thanksgiving in late November. It's unclear if the current surge has yet peaked, and even if it has, another surge is expected on top of the current one in the coming weeks from more recent holiday gatherings.
As of Wednesday, 510 people had died from the virus in Kern County. A state model predicts about 100 more deaths in the next four weeks.
Total deaths from all causes had increased by 15 percent in 2020 over 2019, according to the most recent preliminary data from Kern County Public Health. The months with the biggest year-over-year difference were July and August, which each saw more than 200 additional deaths in 2020 compared to 2019. Those were also the deadliest months for COVID-19, with 124 virus-related deaths in July and 147 in August, according to county figures.
•••
Delano, Wasco and California City have seen the most dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases from Dec. 1 to Dec. 30, according to a Californian analysis of new cases by ZIP code reported by Kern County Public Health. However, those communities are also home to prisons that have experienced major outbreaks of COVID-19 in recent week, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation website shows.
In sheer numbers, Delano has seen the highest spike in cases, with close to 3,000 new cases in the 30-day time period, or an average of nearly 100 new cases per day. But CDCR shows there are nearly 500 active cases among inmates reported at its two prisons there, North Kern State Prison and Kern Valley State Prison. In total, the two prison have had 1,400 COVID-19 cases among inmates combined, with most detected in the past couple of months.
Likewise in Wasco, which has reported 1,522 new cases since Dec. 1, more than 350 inmates at Wasco State Prison have an active infection. That facility has had more than 1,000 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.
•••
Preliminary data shows that about 1,000 more people died in Kern County in 2020 than in 2019, a significant jump from the previous year when total deaths from all causes increased by less than 20 from the 2018 total.
The figures were provide by Kern County Public Health Services.
COVID-19 is the likely the cause for the increase as more than 500 deaths have been attributed to the virus locally since the pandemic began. Data from across the nation has shown similar trends, with total deaths soaring this year compared the previous year.
What accounts for the other excess deaths? No one knows for sure yet, but experts and epidemiologists have said that delayed care, overdoses and other types of deaths may have increased as a result of strains brought on by the pandemic this year.
Numbers of deaths for November and December 2020 are likely to increase as additional data is received, county officials noted.