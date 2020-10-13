The news that Kern County has shifted from the purple tier to the less restrictive red tier is big for local schools. If the county stays in this tier for two consecutive weeks, every school in the county would be able to open for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.
But Kern County Superintendent of Schools Mary C. Barlow points out that just because school districts can begin welcoming students back for in-person learning doesn't mean that all the schools in Kern County will be flinging their doors wide open for all students on Wednesday, Oct. 28.
“Because every district is unique, there will not be a one-size-fits-all approach,” Barlow said in a news release. “Schools are carefully considering the safety of students and staff and will announce specific plans that meet their varied and individualized needs.”
Up until now, schools in Kern County have only been able to bring back students two ways: small cohorts for vulnerable students, such as special education or English learners, or a county waiver process, which allows schools to bring back students in transitional kindergarten through sixth grade with county approval.
But these processes limited the number of students who could return. Schools that had approved waivers couldn't approve anyone in grades higher than sixth. Districts that didn't have approved waivers couldn't bring back students unless they were a part of a high-needs group, such as special education, students with disabilities, homeless or foster youth and English learners.
Most of the students who have been brought back for in-person learning in Kern County are general education students at schools that are largely private or rural or special education students or English learners at larger public districts. That left out general high school and junior high students, for instance.
Should the county remain in the red tier for the next 14 days, the waivers will become unnecessary, according to Kern County Public Health Services spokeswoman Michelle Corson.
If a school opens while the county is in the red tier, and then the county moves back to the more restrictive purple tier, the school will not have to close and go back to distance learning, according to Kern County Superintendent of Schools spokesman Robert Meszaros. There isn't official guidance about what "open" means but districts have been taking it to mean that an official declaration and bringing at least a portion of students on campus for in-person instruction will suffice.
Many school boards in the county have approved formal motions to reopen their schools to take advantage of the county's red tier status — or they have it on upcoming agendas. Rosedale Union, Kern High, Fairfax and Bakersfield City school districts are just some of the districts that have approved return to school plans in recent weeks. Norris, Panama-Buena Vista Union and Lakeside Union school districts all have it on agendas this week.
Fruitvale is an example of a district that has been using all the pathways available to it to bring students in, but that doesn't plan on bringing all students in just yet. The district was one of the first to bring in special education cohorts, and it is the largest public school district to have its waiver approved by the county. On Tuesday, its board was considering a resolution to open its schools.
Superintendent Leslie Garrison says her district's rollout has all gone according to plan, but she stresses that that is because the school has gone slowly.
"It’s been fairly smooth, but that's because we didn’t rush it," she said. "It’s important to move slowly and make sure staffing is adequate."
The district has plans to bring in students all the way up to sixth grade, as its waiver outlines, but Garrison says that bringing in junior high students is difficult to do safely. Her district offers 17 electives, and so the concept of stable cohorts of students that don't mix presents a challenge when trying to design instruction for students whose schedules don't often overlap.
"We can’t open our doors one day," Garrison said. "School as we know it isn’t happening right now."