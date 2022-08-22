What secrets are revealed when water level drops at Isabella Lake

It's not easy to find a silver lining when drought causes the water level in Isabella Lake to drop to where it is now — about 8 percent of its capacity.
But some local residents believe there is a bright side.
The bones of history, they say, are sometimes revealed when the lake's falling water level begins to uncover the remnants of homes and farms and evidence of those who lived and died there before Isabella Dam turned the valley into a sprawling reservoir in the early 1950s.
"There's so much hand-wringing about the low level of the lake," said Michael Downey, a building contractor and draftsman who came to the Kern River Valley because he loves it there.
"Here's something positive," Downey said of the recent appearance of artifacts that were buried seven decades ago beneath more than 20 feet of water.
"We have the ability to look with more clarity," he said of the old foundation. "We can stand on it and touch it."
Kernville resident Chuck Barbee, a documentary filmmaker, is working on a multi-episode history of the Kern River Valley, including the story of old Kernville, a thriving town that had to be relocated to higher ground before the shimmering new lake covered the historic village.
On Friday, Barbee and friend, John Newman, took Barbee's boat out to get a closer look at a number of concrete slabs that had been emerging from the South Fork side of Isabella Lake.
Each slab is about 8 feet by 15 feet and has a rectangular raised concrete box at one end.
Barbee and Newman had first seen these structures in 2014, when the lake was particularly low during the last drought.
It turns out that they are part of a sizable hog-raising operation that was on the Murphy Ranch, probably during WWII, to help feed the troops, although that is not certain, Barbee said of their research.
What is certain is that it was a pretty big operation, and it is coming into view again, as the lake drops lower this year.
Barbee utilized two longtime residents — "old-timers," he affectionately calls them — as sources. He has also sourced aerial photo-maps that show the land below the lake, before it became a lake.
The discovery is just a fraction, a sliver of the larger story of old Kernville that Barbee is recreating — but no detail is cast aside or ignored by the filmmaker who saw success in the film and television business as a director and cinematographer before coming home to Kernville to work on his passion project.
Dianna Anderson, curator and archivist at the Kern Valley museum, says the rare glimpse under the lake can reveal clues to Murphy Farm, located near Rocky Point.
"Down the street was the CCC Camp," she said, referring to the Civilian Conservation Corps, a New Deal work relief program that lasted into the early 1940s. "There's a line of trees that were on one side of the road."
Another interesting secret is Movie Street, a street in old Kernville where hundreds of Westerns and TV shows were shot.
"You can easily locate it by finding the foundation of the old church and a cistern that was on the hill above Brown's stable," Anderson said. "Old Kernville is between New Kernville and Wofford Heights."
Once, long ago, the town was swallowed up by a lake of water. But, in the minds of historians, the memories of old-timers, and the artifacts that occasionally resurface from beneath the surface, old Kernville still lives.