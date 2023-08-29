Standard Superior Court & Liberty Bell photo

The bell in front of the Kern County Superior Court on Truxtun Avenue is seen in this file photo from September 2022.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

The crime scene inside a Ridgecrest RV garage left a 911 caller so speechless that he barely could describe the gruesome scene to a dispatcher, a prosecutor said Tuesday in her closing arguments.

Blood smeared across the floor and spattered across the walls. Katie Pham, 21, lay prone with blood coating her bare backside and her T-shirt shoved above her chest. Pham’s boyfriend of one month was soon arrested in her death, a picture showing him handcuffed with blood staining the crotch of his light brown pants.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 