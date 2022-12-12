 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

What is the new county Citizens' Oversight Committee?

Board of supervisors meeting-3

Kern County Board of Supervisors Chairman Zack Scrivner hears out public statements at a meeting Dec. 6. 

 John Donegan / The Californian

Are you good with money? Do you live in an unincorporated area of Kern County? The Board of Supervisors may want your services.

Five residents of unincorporated Kern County will make up the new Citizens Oversight Committee, which will oversee and advise the county’s usage of an estimated $54 million in new revenue to fund various public safety departments.

Coronavirus Cases