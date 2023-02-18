 Skip to main content
What contact did the Cal City brothers have with CPS? Answers remain elusive after Kern DHS denies records request

Orrin and Orson West

The case of two missing California City toddlers tugged at heartstrings across the nation as their disappearance raised haunting questions.

Answers about any abuse Orrin, 4, and Orson, 3, West may have faced remain elusive after the Kern County Department of Human Services denied a records request by The Californian made nearly a month ago. It's a decision lawyers described as falling on shaky legal ground. Records pursuant to Senate Bill 39 are to be released within 10 days after a request.

