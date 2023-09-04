Couples romancing on a long, leisurely Sunday drive. European tourists crossing off another item on their bucket lists. Motorcyclists craving that sweet, mountain wind in their faces.
These are the "Glennville Loop" customers Stephanie Collom has been missing for months at Saddle Sore Saloon, her bar and restaurant in Glennville, about 40 minutes northwest of Bakersfield off Highway 155.
After being closed for months due to weather-related damage, a steep, mountainous section of Highway 155, between Alta Sierra and Wofford Heights, is set to be reopened on Sept. 15, according to Caltrans.
And when Collom heard the news, she was clearly relieved.
"Oh, that's great," she said. "We were hearing it wouldn't be done until November, so this is early."
But her relief is bittersweet.
"These closures have definitely impacted us.
"A lot of motorcycle groups like to do the loop," she said of the Granite Road-Highway 155 route to Glennville that continues through Alta Sierra, the Kern River Valley and back down to Bakersfield via Highway 178 through Kern Canyon.
The saloon receives phone calls regularly, Collom said, from people who want to drive up, stop for a meal in Glennville and continue into the valley.
Collom has had to tell callers that the route was closed to visitors and tourists, although residents of mountain communities had periodic access to a one-lane crossing of the damaged sections of roadway.
European tourists, she said, are particularly interested in seeing the back country and scenic highways. And saying no to them was difficult.
"It's been extremely hard on us," Collom said of the closures.
According to a Caltrans news release Friday, Highway 155 repair operations were to be halted for the Labor Day holiday weekend, due to community feedback, delaying the opening by about one week.
Culvert replacement and slope repair at Site 1 at postmile 54.60 is already complete, except for paving and road striping, according to Caltrans.
"Due to the halting of construction operations for the holiday weekend, Site 2 is now expected to be completed the week of September 11," said Caltrans Information Officer Elizabeth Yelton.
Site 3, which is only about one-tenth of a mile to the east of Site 2, is also complete, except for paving and striping.
"State Route 155 between Alta Sierra and Wofford Heights is estimated to be open to all traffic on Friday, September 15," Yelton said.
For Edwin Sigrest, who with his wife, Kristine, operates Highway 155 Market & Cafe in Glennville, the news was met with a degree of skepticism.
"It killed us," he said of the closures that began in March after a massive atmospheric river followed up one of the wettest winters in recorded history.
Highway 155 sustained significant damage in several locations, and to compound the problem, Caltrans suggested for months on its website that the highway was closed west of Glennville, which was not correct, Sigrest said.
"We didn't get deliveries for weeks," he recalled, as distributors mistakenly believed that the road between Bakersfield and Glennville was closed.
"We get Corvette clubs up here," he said, "but they didn't come this year because they like to do the loop."
Sigrest says he's hopeful that Caltrans' latest estimate for completion is accurate. But he's been bitten too many times, and will believe it when he sees it with his own eyes.
"We've lost so much business," he said.
And with the Labor Day holiday behind him, and the highway still closed, it doesn't feel much like a celebration.
