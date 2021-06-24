'We've become a family': New BPD academy graduates latest to add to city's effort to increase force by 100

The last several months have not been easy for the 25 newest sworn officers of the Bakersfield Police Department.
After going through what was described as six months of an “aggressive” training academy, the recruits celebrated Thursday morning with their family and colleagues at a graduation ceremony.
“Over 23 weeks, we’ve become a family,” said graduate and class speaker Matthew Ronk. “Together we grew, and we’ve learned to depend on each other.”
While the trials and tribulations of the police academy may be over, the challenge for the new officers has just begun. They enter the force at a difficult time, as increased scrutiny on law enforcement has split public opinion and forced departments across the country to grapple with changing societal expectations.
However, on Thursday, officers focused on the high ideals police are sworn to uphold, highlighting an officer’s duty to protect society from lawlessness. One speaker yearned for the day when the police would no longer be needed.
But that moment has not yet been reached.
“Many have said recently it’s a bad decision to get into law enforcement today,” Ronk said. “I say, ‘If not us, who?’”
This is the fourth graduating class since Bakersfield voters passed the Public Safety and Vital Services Measure placed on the ballot as Measure N. Since its passage in 2018, BPD has undergone an ambitious plan to hire 100 officers in three years, increasing its sworn numbers to 500.
While a burgeoning effort to defund the department has gained momentum lately, strong support for law enforcement is also present in Bakersfield. A recent poll of registered voters by the Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce ranked increasing public safety as the second highest priority for Measure N funds, just after reducing homelessness.
“We support the addition of more police officers in the city of Bakersfield. That was a Measure N campaign promise to the voters and to the business community who supported Measure N, and they expect the city to follow through on that promise,” Kaelyn Peterson, policy and public affairs manager for the chamber, said at a City Council meeting last week.
The city has responded by increasing the BPD budget from $93.6 million in fiscal year 2018-19 to $133.4 million in the upcoming fiscal year, which begins July 1. The new money has authorized the department to hire additional officers and increase the ranks of its civilian staff, but reaching a net gain of 100 officers has been difficult.
Retirements and transfers have thwarted BPD efforts even as it has hired more than 100 officers over the past two years. The long training time required for the police academy also means recruits spend months in the academy and then under supervision before they patrol the streets alone.
After Thursday's graduation, Bakersfield registered a net gain of 39 officers, according to city spokesman Joe Conroy.
Still, Police Chief Greg Terry remains optimistic the department can reach a net gain of 100 officers by the end of the upcoming fiscal year, three full years after the passage of Measure N. Another academy is scheduled to begin in July, while the department will soon begin the recruitment process for a sixth academy scheduled to begin in January.
“We’ve hired way more than a hundred officers over the last several years, but it is a methodical, lengthy process, and it needs to be,” Terry said, adding that he understood the community’s frustration with the process. “I would remind the community of how aggressively we are pursuing this, of getting officers on the streets. Help is coming.”