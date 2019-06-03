The combination of snow melt and recent wet weather are creating a sense of urgency for work crews helping to shore up Isabella Lake's water-storage infrastructure.
As of late last week, official projections for inflow of water to the lake near Kernville estimate current runoff at 199 percent of normal, up from 183 percent a week before — "a substantial increase" roughly equaling the lake's entire runoff between April and July of 2015, Kern River Watermaster Dana Munn said.
The added water volume means crews contracted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are having to pull back from where they had been working on the lake's auxiliary dam, its service spillway and the lake's emergency spillway, said the corps' project manager, Anthony Burdock.
"As per plans, they're moving up and getting away from that water," he said.
The shifting work site is part of a balancing act local and federal officials are doing as they try to meet farmers' demand for water downstream, keep the lower Kern River at a reasonable flow and maintain lake levels low enough to repair and upgrade the dam.
Isabella Dam was judged years ago to have seismic vulnerabilities that could threaten Bakersfield with flooding in the event of a breach. For that reason, the Army Corps has insisted the lake hold no more than 361,250 acre-feet of water, almost 64 percent below its designed capacity. (One acre-foot is enough to cover an acre with one foot of water.)
The latest projected increase in the lake's inflow of water has come as Munn, who manages the lake's storage aspects, was moving to pull water out of storage at the lake.
Cool weather had been keeping snow melt at bay, he said, but recent rain has sped up the need to move out water in case the inflow ends up exceeding the temporary storage limit.
Munn's latest dam-release scenario calls for gradually increasing outflow through the Lower Kern to 6,269 cubic feet per second, the season's high, by June 11, when inflow will have climbed to 5,100 cubic feet per second.
Both figures represent big increases from existing levels. On Monday, outflow was planned to be 4,854 cubic feet per second, while inflow was pegged at 4,700.
