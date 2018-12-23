Kern residents traveling south should be prepared for wet conditions in the mountains on Monday and into Christmas Day, according to the National Weather Service.
While Monday afternoon will be mostly sunny with a high of 57 degrees on the Grapevine, the evening is likely to bring rain, especially after 10 p.m., according to the weather service. There is a 60 percent chance of precipitation, with amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.
Snow, however, is only expected at higher elevations.
"Snow levels are going to be pretty high, around 6,000 feet when the storm starts," said meteorologist Jim Bagnall. "It should start moving into the south valley by late afternoon on Christmas Eve."
On Christmas Day, showers on the Grapevine are likely before 10 a.m. The day is expected to be mostly cloudy with a high near 49 degrees.
Frazier Park also has a chance of rain showers before 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service Then there's a 20 percent chance of snow before 8 p.m. as temperatures drop to 28 degrees and winds blow at 15 to 25 mph.
Little to no snow accumulation is expected.
There is also a chance of rainfall in Bakersfield, with amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible both on Monday night and Christmas Day.
By Wednesday morning the storm will have passed, Bagnall said.
That's good news for the many travelers who will be heading back home. AAA is estimating one in three Americans will travel this holiday season, with 112.5 million people flying or traveling by roadways.
"Tis the season for holiday travel, and more Americans than ever will journey to spend time with friends and family or choose to take a vacation," Bryan Schilling of AAA said in a news release.
The worst traffic congestion should already be over, according to the association, which had Dec. 20 as the busiest travel day.
Falling gas prices combined with a rise in disposable income prompted more people to brave holiday traffic, according to AAA. Gas prices averaged $2.46 for the first week of December, a drop of 2 cents a gallon from a year ago.
