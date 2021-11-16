WET director at Fresno State will join small business seminar

The assistant director of Fresno State's Water, Energy and Technology Center will join a locally produced webinar Wednesday focusing on opportunities available to small business owners in Kern County.
Starting at about noon and continuing until 1 p.m., Helle Petersen will speak live with Kelly Bearden, director of Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center, about the WET Center's financial and other support for entrepreneurs in water, energy and agricultural technology.
Bearden will also share information about government relief programs for businesses hurt by the pandemic, such as the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program, the final round of the California Relief Grant Program and the federal Paycheck Protection Program.
To participate in the free webinar, sign up at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief88.